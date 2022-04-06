ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona mother reunited with son freed from Russian custody

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) -- A Winona mother is finally reunited with her son after he was freed from Russian custody. "We had this taken before Tyler left in November for Ukraine," said Tina Hauser pointing to a picture on the mantel. A picture is worth a thousand words. For...

www.kaaltv.com

UPI News

Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol

April 2 (UPI) -- Multiple Russian soldiers died and many more grew ill after being served poisoned food and alcohol in the Ukrainian town of Izium, officials said on Saturday. At least two troops of 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation immediately died after eating stuffed buns from residents of Izium, a town located southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine said in a statement on Facebook. Another 28 soldiers who ate the poisoned buns have been hospitalized.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian-American pastor kidnapped by Russian soldiers after hiding people in his church, family say

An American missionary has been kidnapped by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to his family.Dmitry Bodyu, 50, was snatched by a group of around eight to 10 soldiers from his home in Melitopol on Saturday morning, 19 March, as his loved ones looked on in horror, his wife Helen Bodyu told NBC News.Ms Bodyu recounted the ordeal to NBC from Melitopol on Thursday, saying the family haven’t heard anything from Mr Bodyu since he was taken and had struggled to spread the news of his kidnapping because the Russian soldiers took all of their phones and other devices.“They just came...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'Stop this bloodshed, return my son!' Russian mother pleads for Putin to end his war so her 22-year-old son can return home... before she is forced to flee as police close in to arrest her

A crying Russian mother with Ukrainian colours painted on her nails has begged for President Vladimir Putin to end his war so her 22-year-old son can return home. Heartbreaking footage shows the mother risking arrest by attending a war protest in Moscow where she says just 10 soldiers are still alive in her son's regiment.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Russian troops tortured and executed a village mayor and her family, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials and local residents have said the mayor of a small town, along with her husband and son, were executed by invading Russian forces that had until recently occupied the area. Mayor Olga Sukhenko and her family were shot and thrown into a pit in a forest behind a plot of land with several houses that the Russian forces then took over in the town of Motyzhyn, they said.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russian agents ‘infiltrated’ Ukrainian base where three British special forces veterans feared dead

Russian spies may have infiltrated a Ukrainian military base where missiles struck and killed at least 35 people, with three Britons thought to be among them.Vladimir Putin's forces fired around 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv base, outside the city of Lviv, about 15 miles from the border with Poland, on Sunday.Intelligence officials are investigating whether a Russian agent, pretending to be a recruit for foreign fighters, fed intelligence back to the Kremlin prior to the attack, the Daily Mirror reported.With the war in its third week, western and Ukrainian intelligence chiefs believe Russian GRU and SVR spy agencies...
MILITARY
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
The Independent

More than 2,300 children ‘kidnapped’ by Russian forces, says Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainian children have been “kidnapped” by Vladimir Putin’s forces and taken to Russia, Kyiv has claimed.Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that 2,389 children had been transported across the border from the eastern oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk.“This is not assistance. It is kidnapping,” the US embassy in Kyiv tweeted, citing the ministry. The ministry called it a “gross violation of international law”.Although it could not be independently verified, the kidnapping claim comes after authorities in Mariupol said several thousand of its residents had been forcibly deported to Russia. There were also claims on Tuesday that Russia was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
MILITARY
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS

