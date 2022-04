The UK’s food watchdog is to widen its sphere from safety to the health and sustainability of products sold in the UK in response to changing consumer priorities.The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said its focus remained on ensuring that products were safe while developing an emphasis on making food healthy and more sustainable for consumers.The regulator said its widened interests were an effort to stay ahead of a fast-changing food system and took into account the growing public concern about health and climate change.The plan reflected the FSA’s greater responsibilities in its post-Brexit regulatory role, which chairwoman Professor Susan Jebb...

FOOD SAFETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO