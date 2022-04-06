ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque hosts nature photo challenge

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkoDl_0f0fyTOT00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants your help collecting valuable data for scientists. The annual City Nature Challenge begins this month.

Story continues below

The global initiative calls on people all around the world to take photos of plants and wildlife around the city, and share them online using the iNaturalist app. All of Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia Counties are included in the Albuquerque region. It runs April 29- May 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigates homicide near Route 66 Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are investigating a homicide near Route 66 Casino. Deputies say on Mar. 26, target shooters found 32-year-old Jesus Alberto Lugo Valle dead on the Rio Puerco Mesa near the casino. They say Jesus is a Mexican national and is believed to have been living in New Mexico for the last […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernalillo, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Fires break out in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire season has arrived in parts of eastern New Mexico. The Portales Fire Department says it contained a 1,000-acre fire near US Highway 70 and NM-202. It destroyed several buildings, including the Old Blackwater Draw Museum building. Museum officials say it was empty. Another grass fire broke out near Gavilan Canyon in Lincoln […]
ENVIRONMENT
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krqe En Espa Ol#New Mexicans#Inaturalist#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Governor Lujan Grisham visits cannabis shop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham visited Everest Cannabis Company in Albuquerque Friday saying she was excited for New Mexicans to be able to buy recreational marijuana. “I’m excited, this is what New Mexicans said they wanted. They said they wanted it long before was I running,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of breaking into Calibers, stealing 6 guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say fingerprints were left at the scene helped them identify a man accused of stealing guns from an Albuquerque business. Albuquerque Police say in February, surveillance video showed two men breaking into the Calibers on Cutler and stealing six guns, costing more than $6,000. The complaint says they simply removed a window […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho veteran faces fines for flying flags in yard

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho homeowner Michael Duty says he is fighting with his homeowner’s association over flags in his front yard. The Vietnam veteran believes he is being targeted because he decided to run for the HOA board in his neighborhood. Duty has lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years flying two flags outside his home, but two years ago a new HOA management company moved in.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy