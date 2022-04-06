City of Albuquerque hosts nature photo challenge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants your help collecting valuable data for scientists. The annual City Nature Challenge begins this month.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: New Mexico tax rebates: How much will you get?
- Entertainment: Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2022
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 6 de Abril 2022
- New Mexico News Podcast: Cash payments for New Mexicans
The global initiative calls on people all around the world to take photos of plants and wildlife around the city, and share them online using the iNaturalist app. All of Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia Counties are included in the Albuquerque region. It runs April 29- May 2.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0