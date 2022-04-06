City of Albuquerque hosts nature photo challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque wants your help collecting valuable data for scientists. The annual City Nature Challenge begins this month.

Story continues below

The global initiative calls on people all around the world to take photos of plants and wildlife around the city, and share them online using the iNaturalist app. All of Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia Counties are included in the Albuquerque region. It runs April 29- May 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.