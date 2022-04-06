ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jay-Z and Pusha T’s ‘Neck and Wrist’ Is An Ode to Bling and Finer Things

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Pusha T and Jay-Z are at it once again with a new collaboration, “Neck and Wrist,” out Tuesday. The Pharrell-produced track marks first time the rappers have collaborated since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”

Anchored by Pharrell’s signature heavy drum beats, the duo touts the benefits of living large and comfortably, reflecting on both the state of their respective careers and the bling on (where else?) their necks and wrists. “First in the Beach with a million-dollar auto/Bring the cameraman, we can shoot our own Narcos ,” Pusha T raps in the song’s main hook, where he pays homage to the Ferrari 812 Superfast. “812 matte black, lookin’ like charcoal/I promise you the floor plan’s nothin’ like the model.”

Hov, meanwhile, appears to address how he’s moved on from his past marriage woes with Beyoncé, saying, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen a reason either.”

Pusha announced the song on Tuesday morning, sharing one of Jay’s lines: “We got different Saab stories, save your soliloquies…” The cover art was designed by Sterling Ruby.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush)

The single is set to be featured on Pusha’s forthcoming album, along with previously released “ Diet Coke ” and “Hear Me Clearly.” The record will be a follow-up to the 44-year-old’s 2018 LP, Daytona . This year, he also released a collaborative EP with Kanye West, G.O.O.D. , and Push and P , featuring tracks with Pharrell and Kash Doll.

Last month, Pusha also hopped onto “ Hear Me Clearly ” from Bape founder Nigo’s I Know Nigo LP .

The release of “Neck and Wrist” comes about a week after Jay-Z hosted an Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont, where attendees were welcomed by a picket line led by 75 protestors supporting the hotel employees’ local union.

Pusha and Jay-Z first linked up on “So Appalled” from West’s album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’ Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Hip-Hop Legend

Click here to read the full article. Any posthumous album is, by its nature, haunting — the sound of ghosts on wax forever floating in a state between unfinished project and final-ever recordings. But in the case of Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at the age of 45 from diabetes complications, that purgatorial sense feels particularly cruel. At the time of his death, the rapper born Malik Taylor had reunited — albeit tenuously — with New York hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest. That reunion led to Tribe’s final album, the excellent We Got It From Here … Thank...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grammys 2022: The 20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments

After a 2021 edition that felt like the freshest in years, the 2022 Grammys returned Music’s Biggest Night to its standard script: a steady stream of dad-joke groaners from host Trevor Noah, a wild mish-mash of performances that delivered either sensory overload or maudlin tear-jerking, a few charmingly bonkers speeches, and a safe Album of the Year choice that seemed to completely ignore what music fans actually listened to during the past year. Here’s our rundown of the best, worst, and weirdest of the night.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Beyonce and Jay-Z look like the King and Queen of Hollywood

Beyonce made quite the impression as she opened the Oscars with her riveting performance of Be Alive from the movie King Richard. But the 40-year-old singer also delivered on the carpet as she wore a strapless neon green Valentino gown with long diamond earrings. Her husband Jay-Z looked very 007 in his cream colored tux jacket with a black tie and white shirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Sterling Ruby
Person
Pusha T
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Pharrell
Person
Nigo
Person
Liam Gallagher
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Grammy Award-Winning Producer Stevie J Provides Update On Diddy's 'No Way Out 2' Album

Exclusive – Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J has a résumé most producers only dream of — his collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, JAY-Z and Mariah Carey barely scratch the surface. While Stevie is widely known for his appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop, it’s his work in the studio and innate musical talent that truly make Stevie J a legend.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#An Ode#Finer Things#Daytona#Pusha T S#Ferrari#Saab
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy