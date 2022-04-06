Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chickasaw; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties. In Iowa, Winneshiek and Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads and sidewalks may turn slippery due to the combination of the dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA ・ 23 DAYS AGO