Adams County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Florence, Forest, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Oneida DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Dense fog has ended. Patchy fog remains possible through late this morning.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burt, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burt; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Washington Counties. In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Rice, Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties. In Minnesota, Rice, Goodhue, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greene, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greene; Perry; Wayne DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT This Morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chickasaw; Winneshiek DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe Counties. In Iowa, Winneshiek and Chickasaw Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads and sidewalks may turn slippery due to the combination of the dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Thurston and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Harrison, Shelby and Monona Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Door; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT TODAY The dense fog has lifted in most areas, but patchy dense fog still exists in a couple spots. Remain alert for any sudden visibility changes.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 06:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington; Salem DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Salem, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chippewa, Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chippewa; Eau Claire DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcona, Gladwin, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcona; Gladwin; Ogemaw DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Alcona, Ogemaw and Gladwin Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Coffee; Echols DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northern Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ATKINSON COUNTY, GA

