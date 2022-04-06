Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: District of Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...The District of Columbia, portions of central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM Friday to 10 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0