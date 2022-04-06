ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘I feel incredibly guilty’: My sister is unemployed and my brother makes $40,000. Should I offer to match their 529 plan contributions for their kids?

By Quentin Fottrell
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAR1M_0f0fx7Gl00
‘Is it a good idea to contribute to my sister’s and brother’s retirement and 529 accounts in an attempt to not only financially support them, but also encourage them to save money?’ MarketWatch illustration

Dear Quentin,

My wife and I currently make $250,000 a year, which will climb north of $500,000 in the next few years. I have a currently unemployed sister and a brother who makes $40,000 annually with three kids. We are all in our early to mid-30s.

When thinking 10 to 30 years down the road, I am concerned with their lack of retirement savings and inability to save for my niece’s and nephew’s college fees. I’m particularly concerned with how our family gatherings will feel. Will the relative extravagance create jealousy or animosity? Will they feel better about our huge gap in income if I make an effort to help them?

‘Recently, my wife and I were talking about buying a $100,000 family SUV, while my brother was trying to buy a $5,000 car that needs mechanical work. I feel incredibly guilty.’

Recently, my wife and I were talking about buying a $100,000 family SUV, while my brother was trying to buy a $5,000 car that needs mechanical work. I feel incredibly guilty that we will be well off, while our immediate family is struggling to make ends meet. However, I did work very hard to get where I am today as a physician.

The question I have for you: Is it a good idea to contribute to my sister’s and brother’s retirement and 529 accounts in an attempt to not only financially support them, but also encourage them to save money? My current plan is to “match” their contributions to a certain amount — sort of like an employer match — be it a retirement plan or 529 college savings plan.

Are my feelings illogical? Should I get over my guilt, or is this a sensible plan? I need an outside perspective.

Fortunate and Concerned Brother

Dear Fortunate and Concerned Brother,

Don’t give them money because you feel guilty — do it because you can do it, and because you want to help them.

I think both are true in your case, but if you embark on a journey to help your siblings plan for their future, it’s best to maintain emotionally healthy boundaries. Guilt does not lend itself to such a bargain. It may alter the dynamics of your relationship: There will be a power imbalance, and you should prepare yourself for that and be sensitive to the impact of your generosity.

You need to set goals for yourself, and hopefully your siblings can set their own investing goals. But you also need to set limits on how much you wish to give in any given year, and even over your lifetime. Your circumstances may change, and you want to encourage your brother and sister to be as self-sufficient as possible rather than depending on you as a fallback for any or all financial decisions they make.

The only way to ensure a 529 plan is used for the purpose it is intended is to set up the accounts yourself for your nieces and nephews. These accounts come in two forms: “prepaid college tuition plans” and “college savings plans.” You can read more about them here. Alternatively, custodial accounts, opened under the Uniform Transfer to Minors Act (UTMA) or the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA), are common vehicles for this purpose.

There are also tax considerations to keep in mind: In 2022, the annual gift-tax exemption has risen to $16,000 per donor/recipient, an increase from $15,000 in 2021. Annual gifts are not deductible on your income taxes, nor are they regarded as income for the recipients. The lifetime gift-tax exemption rose to $12.06 million in 2022 from $11.7 million last year. Gifts made directly to a healthcare provider for a friend or relative and directly to an educational institution are exempt from gift tax.

In the meantime, you can help your brother buy a car. Rather than pay for the entire car up front, you could help him with the cost to buy a reliable set of wheels that will get him to and from work. It will give him agency over his own finances and prevent you from slipping into a parental (or Father Christmas) figure, where the expectation of help eclipses the motivation behind it — which is to help ensure that your siblings have peace of mind, and their families have a better future.

You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com, and follow Quentin Fottrell on Twitter.

group, where we look for answers to life’s thorniest money issues. Readers write in to me with all sorts of dilemmas. Post your questions, tell me what you want to know more about, or weigh in on the latest Moneyist columns.

The Moneyist regrets he cannot reply to questions individually.

By emailing your questions, you agree to having them published anonymously on MarketWatch. By submitting your story to Dow Jones & Company, the publisher of MarketWatch, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.

More from Quentin Fottrell:

‘We’ve been left out in the cold’: My mother named my sister beneficiary of her estate, but wrote a letter wishing to divide it among her 3 children. What now?

‘We’re concerned this woman may persuade him to leave his house to her’: My father, 85, moved in with a female friend. How do we stop her taking his money?

‘She had a will, but it was null and void’: My friend and her sister are fighting over their mother’s life-insurance policy and bank account. Who should win out?

Comments / 139

President TaliBiden
1d ago

My sister used to try and make me feel guilty because I have a good job and own a business on the side. She probably makes 40 grand or so but it wasn't near what I make. I used to pay her car payment for her. Which was 300 a month on a Hyundai Elantra. Last year she traded it in for a loaded Toyota Highlander. She had the nerve to want me to pay the 700 a month payment. I told her to stick it. I haven't heard from her since.

Reply(16)
96
Old Dude’s Opinion ⭐️
1d ago

Nope. Very similar situation, only I’m old now. You need to save for your own future, because your luck/situation could turn in a heartbeat. Save for their college if you want, but keep it in your name. Save first & hard for your own future. Family dynamics change vastly over time. Feel guilty about your own honest success and you will find a subconscious way to torpedo it. $250/year is great income but not as much as it used to be…,you are too young to be thinking about how you can give your hard work away. AND supporting the siblings robs them of the chance to figure out how to solve their own problems and could make them dependent. Wait until you are older and forever secure before worrying about how to give it all away.

Reply(2)
52
W John Bohdan
1d ago

I don't believe that he should. If he does this, the kids parents will feel crappy. If he really wants to to the college fund, talk to an accountant, and set up different ones that the parents don't know about

Reply(4)
34
Related
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
MarketWatch

My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

I’m 53 years old, a registered nurse and planning to retire at 58. I am married, my wife is two years older than I am and she plans to retire at 62. We have a good marriage and friendship. We have three grown up kids. I only have $300,000 in my 401(k), and not on aggressive mode.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#529 Plan#Retirement Savings#Dow Jones Company#Brother And Sister#Suv
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

Several years before my father’s death, he offered me and my two siblings each an early “cash gift” from his estate in the amount of whatever the maximum non-taxable amount was at the time. He was an active investor and offered the gift in the form of the stock instead of cash. My siblings took the cash and I decided to take it in stock valued the same as the cash amount.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Gelato shop worker unable to reach forward to scoop ice cream because she was pregnant wins £40,000 in discrimination case after her boss asked 'what am I paying you for?'

A gelato shop worker whose pregnancy left her unable to reach forward to scoop up ice cream has be awarded almost £40,000 after her boss asked 'What am I paying you for?'. Assistant manager Abbey Gannapureddy had worked for Icestone Gelato Café in Chester, Cheshire, since September 2018.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

My parents refused to help me keep my house after my divorce

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Under the circumstances, I can't say I blame them. My husband and I didn't have any children. We didn't have any money. All we had was a single-family house in a pleasant neighborhood and a hefty mortgage to go with it. We didn't even have any equity in the home.
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

127K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy