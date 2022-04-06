Zelensky says France’s Macron has agreed to provide support for investigation into war crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks Tuesday at a re-election campaign stop in Spezet, in western France. ludovic marin/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to provide technical and expert support for an investigation into crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha and elsewhere.

Zelensky said Tuesday that he also asked Macron to help the people trapped in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

In an interview with Turkey’s Haberturk television in Kyiv, Zelensky accused Russia of trying to hide its actions in Mariupol and didn’t want humanitarian aid to enter the city “until they clean it all up.”

Zelensky said he also expects European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell to visit Kyiv soon.