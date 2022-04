Grand Forks Public Schools is pleased to announce Jacob Schauer has accepted the head football coach position at Grand Forks Central High School. Schauer played football at Williston (N.D.) High School and received a scholarship to play at Valley City (N.D.) State University. He is currently the head football coach and 6th grade teacher at Thompson (N.D.) Public Schools. He served as an assistant football coach and baseball coach at Park River (N.D.) Area School for five years.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO