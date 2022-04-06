WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) Candles and rosaries filled a room as family members gathered to pray for Feliciano Martinez Perea. The young man was shot several times and lost his life.

The family doesn't speak much Spanish, their native tongue is Mixteco. Still, they manage to give their account of the moments that lead to Feliciano's death on Saturday night in Watsonville.

Reinaldo Martinez Perea said his younger brother tried to outrun the suspects. Once at the hospital he says he wasn't given a chance to give Feliciano one last hug, he had already passed.

Police have now released a video of the incident, where the suspects are seen narrowing in on Feliciano and he gestures with his hands trying to de-escalate the situation. The video was released in hopes of an arrest and finding the two suspected who killed him.

RELATED: VIDEO: Watsonville Police looking for 2 suspects in murder of 18-year-old

The 18-year-old had dreams of a better life and was working in the strawberry fields of Watsonville for a little more than a year.

Donations are being collected to send Feliciano's body back to his native land.

A gofundme has been set up to help the family with costs and you can click here to donate.

The post A family in Watsonville is heartbroken, gathering funds to send the remains of a young man to Oaxaca appeared first on KION546 .