ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Exclusive 9 day forecast: A slight cool down Thursday

By Monica Cortez
El Paso News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso is going to see a drop in temperatures as a cold front sweeps through the area. We expect...

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and cooler weather is in the forecast for Thursday. It will also be a breezy day with strong winds from the northwest. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. FRIDAY: Sunshine continues to wrap up the work week, but below normal temperatures remain. Highs on […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down#Ktsm 9 News
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next round of windy days Sunday and Monday

El Paso is expecting calm weather Friday and Saturday, before the next cold front moves in Sunday into Monday. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 60s Friday, warm above seasonal Saturday and register 80 degrees Sunday before the cold air from the next cold front filters in Monday. We...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Polar Vortex to Bring Winter Back in the US

Meteorologists advise that anyone from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States should have thicker jackets and snow brushes because Old Man Winter and his pal, the polar vortex, aren't done with the region yet. Weekend Weather. This weekend, cold air from northern Canada will travel into the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Two cold fronts expected this week

El Paso is expecting two cold fronts this week, with the first one arriving this Thursday. This first cold front is expected to produce windy conditions Thursday, with temperatures dropping to the low 70s. Once the winds settle, the cold air will filter in and drop afternoon highs to the...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions as a cold front moves through

El Paso is expected to see a cold front move in overnight, producing strong winds through Thursday afternoon. We are expecting 25-35 mph winds Thursday morning through about 5pm that afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 70s Thursday and upper 60s Friday. Winds will subside Friday and...
EL PASO, TX
WCPO

Windy Thursday evening, big cool down ahead

NEW: The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado landed Wednesday afternoon near Clarksville in Warren. The NWS is expected to release more information this afternoon. There's a chance for scattered showers this evening. It will also be breezy Expect wind speeds 15-20 mph. Highs will rise to...
CLARKSVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy