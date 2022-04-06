ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Ohio State Highway Patrol dashcam video shows chase of suspect wanted for murder of Bluffton officer

WKYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the three suspects wanted for...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOAT 7

Video shows chase, shooting suspect in murder of massage spa worker

Investigators believe Raphael Marquez was tied to at least two murders, multiple home and business burglaries, kidnapping, and shooting at bystanders, including children. That crime spree ended when police caught up with him, then he was the one who was shot. Police have released video of the chase and shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, OH
State
Ohio State
Elyria, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bluffton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Elyria, OH
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ohio State Highway Patrol#State Highway
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Wanted murder suspect

Fundraiser held to raise money for a scholarship named after a Boiling Springs High School student killed in a crash. Former Furman University head basketball coach Joe Williams passes away. Overturned tanker in Spartanburg County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Crews respond to overturned tanker in Spartanburg County. Fundraiser for boy...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY
WKYC

Cleveland Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's brother Joshua found dead in Virginia; police investigating incident as homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — Fire and police officials in Hampton, Virginia, are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning. Authorities say a fire had taken place at a home on the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive, and that the man's body was found inside. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, and sources have confirmed to 3News he is indeed the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKYC

Deadly Akron shooting: 27-year-old Wisconsin man killed

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a shooting in Akron on Saturday night. It was around 9 p.m. when officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Lafollette Street in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, which released details Monday morning.
AKRON, OH
WNCT

Dashcam video shows container falling on CPD cruiser, over SC Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows the moment a container fell onto a Charleston Police Department cruiser, crushing part of it, and then fall over the Wando Bridge during strong winds last weekend. Much of the Lowcountry saw high winds as a cold front moved across the region on March 12; police had to shut […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Highway Patrol seeks driver who struck, killed pedestrian in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night in Bluffton. Troopers say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 278 near Okatie Center Boulevard. The unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 278 when it...
BLUFFTON, SC
DFW Community News

Mesquite Police Release Video Showing Shooting Between Burglary Suspect & Officers

Mesquite police released video Wednesday showing the dramatic confrontation when they spotted a burglary suspect in the parking lot of a trampoline park near I-30 and 635. In a video posted on YouTube, Mesquite Officer Jolyn Lopez said the investigation is ongoing and an internal affairs investigation is also underway to determine if the officers followed department policy.
MESQUITE, TX
WCBD Count on 2

Attorneys release dashcam video of shooting involving Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard and Robert Langley

EDITOR’S NOTE: WCBD is reviewing the full footage and will release more. GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys representing the family of Robert Langley, a 46-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Hemingway police officer last month, said Tuesday they reviewed dash-camera footage of the incident and call it “troubling and telling.” Authorities […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
The Independent

Man and woman in their 80s found dead as police launch investigation

Police are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 80s, were found inside a house.Norfolk Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to an address in The Warren, Cromer, at 7.18pm on Monday.The force said the man and woman were both found unresponsive.Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “Our investigation is in its early stages; however, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation.”“A police cordon is in place at the property and detectives will carry out further inquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to this incident.”Police said next of kin have been informed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYC

Woman found dead in parking lot in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was found dead in a parking lot in the 3100 block of Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights on Saturday. First responders were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m. to investigate a report of an unresponsive woman....
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy