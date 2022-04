Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes (ankle) is starting on third base and batting third versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Hayes dealt with an ankle issue during spring training, but he is ready for the beginning of the season. The Pirates and Hayes reportedly just agreed to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on Thursday. Pittsburgh's full Opening Day lineup: Dan Vogelbach DH, Bryan Reynolds CF, Hayes 3B, Yoshi Tsutsugo 1B, Kevin Newman SS, Cole Tucker RF, Ben Gamel LF, Roberto Perez C, Hoy Park 2B. J.T. Brubaker is starting on the bump for the Pirates.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO