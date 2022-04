PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following an investigation, leaders from the Connellsville Area School District are now considering disciplinary action against students and parents who were involved in a bus incident last week. Parents had previously made claims that the driver threatened children, parked the bus and refused to continue his route. But the school district is saying the driver did nothing wrong. According to the school district, it learned during an investigation that multiple students violated the ridership code of conduct with their behavior both prior to and during the incident. District leaders came to this conclusion after reviewing a series of video and...

CONNELLSVILLE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO