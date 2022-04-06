SPONSORED: Need Help Maximizing Your Retirement Dollars? Ask Mark!

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – First United National Bank – The FUN Bank – is pleased to announce the promotion of Hope Rembold to the position of Loan Officer. Previously holding the position of Customer Service Representative at the FUN Bank’s Franklin location, she will now continue those duties, along with her new lending duties, at FUN Bank’s Cranberry location. Hope recently earned her NMLS (National Mortgage Licensing System) status which enables her to originate mortgages, construction loans, and commercial loans in addition to auto and personal loans.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO