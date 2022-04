SEATTLE — Saturday's shooting on I-5 north near I-405 in Tukwila adds to the growing list of violent incidents happening on highways throughout Western Washington. State troopers are staying busy on freeways in Western Washington, responding to yet another shooting Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. According to the State Patrol, there have already been 20 freeway shootings in King County since the beginning of the year. That number is nearly half of the number of shootings that occurred all of last year in the county.

TUKWILA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO