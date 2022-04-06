Behind the badge: Finding Utah's worst criminals

Utah County authorities were called to check on the home of a 74-year-old woman on March 3, after neighbors said she was away at the hospital and unable to care for dogs in the home. What they found was “horrible, horrible conditions”—including 14 dogs that were malnourished and another 16 that were dead. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, 15 of the dead dogs—who were mostly young puppies—were stored away in Ziploc bags in a freezer, seemingly labeled with their names. The case has been passed to the Utah County district attorney, with a recommended 16 class A misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for the deceased dogs and 14 class B misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for those still living. Police were previously called to the same women’s home in 2018 and removed 14 dogs, allowing four to remain, according to the maximum allotted by city ordinances.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 22 DAYS AGO