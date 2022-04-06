Public invited to Richland County Foundation annual meeting on May 18

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 12, at The Lake View Loft Event Venue. “This event allows chamber members and community leaders to gather, network and enjoy a laid-back evening in the country with a first-rate meal prepared by some of the area’s best caterers and restaurants,” Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Attendees will enjoy exquisite hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and some fresh air at The Lake View Loft Event Venue, located at 10215 Jones Rd. outside of Hillsboro. This year’s event, titled Hats Off to Our Members, will celebrate the accomplishments of the Highland County Chamber and recognize the many hats worn by the chamber membership. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat as prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.”

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO