New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (hamstring) is doubtful to play on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ingram recently missed 10 games due to a hamstring strain, but he returned for the last five and didn't appear to suffer a setback in the most recent outing. C.J. McCollum and Devonte' Graham should take on a larger offensive roles Thursday and there will be more minutes for Trey Murphy, Larry Nance Jr., and Naji Marshall.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO