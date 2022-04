OSBOURN PARK 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 2: Jazmin Jackson scored all three Yellow Jacket goals, including the game-winner in the 76th minute. Rookie goalie Melina Barrientos came up with big saves for Osbourn Park (2-2 in Cedar Run District, 2-4 overall). PATRIOT 8, GAINESVILLE 0: Camille Daniel scored four goals and...

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO