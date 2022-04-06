ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Diadeloso 2022 at Baylor University

WacoTrib.com
 2 days ago

Diadeloso, or "Day of the Bear," is Baylor University's...

wacotrib.com

WacoTrib.com

Baylor softball hosts Lamar

The Baylor softball team will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when it hosts Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Getterman Stadium. The Bears (17-17) have dropped their first six Big 12 games to No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State while also losing to Incarnate Word last week in a nonconference game.
WACO, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar will leave WAC and return to Southland Conference by July 2023

BEAUMONT - Lamar University will leave the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and head back to Southland Conference by July 2023. Lamar University President Dr. Jaime Taylor made the announcement official at a press conference Friday, April 8, held at the Nancy and Ken Evans Welcome Center on the LU Campus.
BEAUMONT, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

4-Star Recruit Burns Texas Football With Very Telling Comment

The University of Texas Longhorns football team is searching for a little bit of burn ointment this morning following what appears to be an unintentional burn delivered by a Four-Star football recruit who was visiting campus over the weekend. If you're not familiar with college football recruiting it's like dating....
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Brice Cherry: Friends turn adversaries in Media vs. SID clash, but fun reigns

Normally, the relationship that we in the media share with Baylor’s athletic communications staff is a collegial one. It could best be described as a partnership of sorts. Sure, we work for independent media outlets and as journalists we seek to be impartial in our reporting, while the Baylor folks naturally draw a paycheck from Baylor and, as such, have an understandable loyalty to the university. But together — with them helping us — we look to share the great stories surrounding Baylor athletics and provide extensive coverage of the Bears’ games and events.
WACO, TX
