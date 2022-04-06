Wind Advisory issued for Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Jefferson; Stephens Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Comanche, northwestern Jefferson, southwestern Stephens, eastern Cotton and northwestern Clay Counties through 500 PM CDT At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Byers to 3 miles south of Petrolia to 4 miles west of Henrietta. Movement was north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Duncan, Waurika, Comanche, Temple, Petrolia, Byers, Hastings, Waurika Lake, Corum, Empire City, Hulen and Charlie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
