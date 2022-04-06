High Wind Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 03:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Gibson; Knox The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and location in Indiana White River at Hazleton. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers and locations in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Ravenswood, Spencer, Newberry, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, APRIL 02 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Hazleton. * WHEN...Until Saturday, April 02. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, In agricultural season, extensive flooding of bottomlands and some of the higher bottomlands is in progress. High water surrounds residents in river cabins. Oil fields and local roads flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, April 1. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GIBSON COUNTY, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO