Wichita, KS

Citizen's review board releases report on investigation into WPD texts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article

Community reacts to leaked text messages from officers

Updated: 4 hours...
KAKE TV

WPD investigating afternoon stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jerry Manuel of the WPD, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Central at approximately 3:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a 17-year-old with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
Geneseo, KS
Kansas State
Colorado State
Crime & Safety
New Mexico State
Wichita, KS
South Dakota State
Kansas Crime & Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Releases Tishomingo Crash Investigation Report

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about a crash that killed six teenagers in Tishomingo on Tuesday. You can read the full transcript below. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 22, 2022, in Tishomingo, a 1994 Peterbilt truck-tractor in combination with a dump semi-trailer loaded with gravel was traveling southbound on United States Highway 377 (US-377) approaching the intersection of Oklahoma State Highway 22 (SH-22). At the same time, a 2015 Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle, occupied by a teenage driver and five teenage passengers, was traveling eastbound on SH-22 approaching US-377. At this location, the intersection is controlled by a stop sign regulating traffic on SH-22. The posted speed limit for US-377 is 50 mph.
TISHOMINGO, OK
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
KWCH.com

Human remains found in far north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after human remains were found near Bel Aire. Police said that shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, WPD officers responded to a call in the area of the 4000 block of E. 45th Street North. On the scene, officers contacted Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies, who had responded to a call of human remains found in the area, which were determined to be inside city limits.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police: mother, 2-year-old son found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Niisha and Zacharia have been safely located. Friday 10 p.m.: The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help searching for a missing 23-year-old woman and her two-year-old son. Police said Niisha Gilbert and her son, Zachariah, were last seen about 4:40 p.m. Friday,...
WICHITA, KS
WBUR

Mass. parole board reviews release terms for Koonce after commuted sentence

The first man in 25 years to have his life sentence commuted in Massachusetts is one step closer to being set free. Thomas Koonce told the Massachusetts parole board Thursday that he has a place to live and a job offer now. After serving decades in prison, his sentence for a first-degree murder conviction was commuted to second-degree murder last month. Thursday's hearing was the final step in the commutation process.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate at the county jail in Wichita died after being found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon by his cellmate. The sheriff’s office said the 82-year-old inmate “had chronic medical issues prior to incarceration.” He received immediate medical attention from staff...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

UPDATE: Man killed after entering traffic on turnpike in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the 25-year-old man killed after entering traffic on the turnpike as Domonic Gibson. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old man was killed after entering traffic on the turnpike. Domonic Andrew Gibson died after being struck in traffic. A...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Body found near railroad tracks in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police said a dead body was discovered Tuesday night near the railroad tracks close to 47th St. S. and Broadway. After receiving a call about a possible deceased person, they located a deceased man, approximately 60-70 years old, lying on the ground east of the railroad tracks.
WICHITA, KS
Praise 93.3

Alabama Mother Abandons Child To Live With New Boyfriend

AND LOSES ALL PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR LIFE. That's 100 percent RIGHT. That needs to be the law of the land. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl was standing in a parking lot in Northport, Alabama. It didn't matter that her beautiful little girl could barely catch her breath because she was crying so hard.
NORTHPORT, AL
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County citizens help control man stopped on K-15

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said four citizens helped detain a man who was stopped in the middle of K-15, creating a traffic hazard. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. on K-15 near 55th Street South. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Girlfriend arrested as man found stabbed to death in luxury Miami condo

A woman was arrested by police after her boyfriend was found stabbed to death in a luxury Miami apartment complex.Christian Obumseli, 27, suffered a single stab wound at the One Paraiso Residences in the Edgewater neighborhood and later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.Authorities say that a woman who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend had called 911 to report the incident.The woman, whose identity has not been released, was detained and taken to a mental health institution under the state’s Baker Act, according to Newsweek.The law allows police, a judge or mental health professional to involuntarily commit someone for a...
KWCH.com

Woman killed in crash in Ellsworth County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman was killed this weekend in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 in Ellsworth County. Friday morning at around 4, an injury crash was reported on I-70 at mile post 226 in Ellsworth County. EMS, Fire, Rescue and Deputies responded to the scene and found a 2019 Range Rover in the ditch. The driver was identified as 28-year-old Joseph Helvey of Ellsworth. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Blair Helvey, also of Ellsworth, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS

