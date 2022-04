BOONE — After a national search, Sandra Vannoy has been named dean of Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business. Her role became effective April 1. Vannoy has been on the Walker College of Business faculty in the Department of Computer Information Systems since 1998. She became an assistant professor in 2010 upon receiving her Ph.D. in information systems from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and earned promotion to associate professor in 2015, and then to professor in 2019.

BOONE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO