ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona set to resume executions following years-long pause

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 5, officials say Arizona's Supreme Court...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Arizona sisters who went missing in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing by their family in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say.Lila Ammouri, a doctor, and registered nurse Susan Frazier flew to Basel, Switzerland on 3 February, and had been due to return to the United States on 13 February. When they failed to show up for work at Aetna Health Insurance in Phoenix, friends and family appealed for help to find them.Their deaths were confirmed by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on 19 February, but no cause of death was given.A spokesman for the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
K2 Radio

Why Wyoming Is The Least Populated State?

Wyoming is such a beautiful state. There are a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to build just about any kind of dream. 80% of America lives East of what seems to be a dividing line between the Midwest and the east coast. There are some big pockets of...
WYOMING STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Arizona Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,110,680 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Fox 10
Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona's 'I Did Not Pay Enough Fund' set records last year. How will it fare in 2022?

Springtime is a welcome reprieve for many Arizonans sick of winter, but the arrival of spring also means it's tax time. And taxpayers in Arizona who feel they just didn't pay enough taxes the previous year have a unique option to contribute more to state government. They can select the “I Did Not Pay Enough Fund" option on their individual tax return forms. Surprisingly, each year hundreds of desert denizens willingly shell out some extra cash to this state run program.
ARIZONA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Loses Spot, No Longer One of the Least-Stressed States

Montana just lost its Top 10 spot on this list and we are LOSING IT!. Sorry, we're not losing it that badly - but it has been a stressful couple of years. Especially in Montana, which has pretty much gotten more expensive no matter where you go in the state. That's gonna create a strain on anyone's brain - it's a wonder we're not all walking around like Jerry in that one episode of Seinfeld.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX59

States sending the most people to Indiana

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops. Stacker compiled a list of […]
INDIANA STATE
SFist

Harrowing Search For Missing Couple in Nevada Ends With Husband Found Dead, Wife Surviving

After a week-long search for a missing couple merely found an empty RV in Nevada, the couple was located, but 72-year-old Ronnie Barker was already dead. For about the last week, the Las Vegas area has been gripped with the story of an Indiana couple who’d disappeared on an RV trip, Ronnie and Beverly Barker. On Tuesday, their distraught nephew Travis Peters told Las Vegas station KLAS that Nevada law enforcement authorities had “discovered the RV this afternoon around noon your time,” and that “Ronnie and Beverly were not with the RV, and the car was gone. All the Deputy could tell us is that it was buried in the mud.”
NEVADA STATE
KTAR News

How did fewer Arizona drivers equal more road rage?

Army veteran Chris Pelkey’s three tours of duty in the Middle East didn’t kill him. After the military, Chris went overseas to do mission work — and even though he contracted malaria, that didn’t kill Chris. What killed Chris Pelkey — or, more correctly, who killed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy