ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sheriff candidates continue to debate police oversight, reform, community relationships in Wednesday night forum

By EMILY WILDER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOv1R_0f0fktVT00

Sonoma County voters on Wednesday will get a another chance to watch, listen and ask questions of the three candidates running for Sonoma County sheriff as they debate the issues for the second time this week.

Scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., the forum will be hosted by the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights in conjunction with ACLU Northern California and the Sonoma County NAACP.

People can register for the event, which will be streamed on Facebook Live and on Zoom, here.

The candidates, Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, former sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds and former San Francisco Police Sgt. Carl Tennenbaum, appeared Monday evening to pitch their platforms and answer questions from the public in a forum hosted by the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach’s Community Advisory Council.

The virtual forum, which began at 6 p.m. and lasted over two hours, had over 166 people tuning in, according to CAC member Lorena Barrera, who chaired the event.

“I think the responses from each candidate pretty much give the community a good idea of what they want to do if they win the election and become sheriff,” Barrera said Tuesday.

Though much of what members of the public heard from Engram, Edmonds and Tennenbaum on Monday night was similar to points they made earlier on the campaign trail, each of the candidates doubled down on their own perceived strengths and sharpened their criticisms of their opponents.

Engram focused on his 20 years of experience at the Sheriff’s Office, where he held different management positions, charged with varying responsibilities — including liaison to IOLERO, watch commander during the 2017 Tubbs fire and operations commander during the 2019 Kincaid fire.

"I’ve experienced fire and disaster response — no one else has that. I’ve experienced running the jail. ... No one here has that experience,“ Engram said. ”It’s not that I will do these things, these are things I’ve already done.“

Tennenbaum, who worked at the San Francisco Police Department until he moved to Sonoma County in 2013, zeroed in on his support of strong policing reform and community engagement. He said those two principles are sorely needed in Sonoma County and at the Sheriff’s Office, which has been the target of multiple ongoing lawsuits that accuse the agency of civil rights violations.

“I am the true outsider,” said Tennenbaum. The community is “raising their voices and saying we need change up here. It’s been kind of status quo, business as usual for way too long.”

Edmonds focused on his own time at the Sheriff’s Office between 1985 and 2013, where he ascended to the rank of captain. Highly critical of the current Sheriff’s Office administration, he accused its leaders of fostering an “unchecked cowboy culture.” Morale and performance, Edmonds added, are “at an all time low,” with deputy and correctional officer vacancies and lawsuits on the rise.

Success will “require proven command level experience plus the strength and iron will to make it happen,” Edmonds said. “I believe I am the only candidate at both.”

The questions posed to the candidates were collected from the public ahead of the forum, Barrera said. They received around 40 submissions to their online survey, with the largest share concerned with deputy use-of-force, which the committee organized into general categories.

In their answers, the candidates explained their respective experiences in disaster preparedness and response; their ideas for increasing diversity in recruitment; and their positions on the phrase “Blue Lives Matter,” extremism in law enforcement, collaboration with federal immigration enforcement and deputy misconduct.

The candidates were given an extra minute to comment on Measure P, the landmark legislation overwhelmingly supported by Sonoma County voters in 2020 that vested IOLERO with more oversight authority over the Sheriff’s Office. The referendum is in currently in court after it was challenged by deputies’ union and gutted by a state labor board before the county appealed that decision last year.

While Engram and Edmonds both argued that Measure P faced challenges because it violated deputies’ labor rights, including their right to negotiate changes to working conditions, Tennenbaum was the only candidate of the three to publicly support Measure P.

The CAC will not be endorsing a candidate, Barrera said, because, “We’re appointed by the Board of Supervisors, and our job is to represent the community as a whole.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.

Comments / 0

Related
Built in the Bay

Community-led forum for ALCO DA candidates

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Justice Reinvestment Coalition of Alameda County and the Urban Peace Movement, two local nonprofits designed to help with justice reform in the county, are hosting a forum for Alameda County's District Attorney candidates.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
WDSU

Kenner community members attend heated mayoral, police chief debate

KENNER, La. — On Wednesday, Kenner residents got the chance to listen to the candidates vying for two top positions in the city. Candidates for the mayor and police chief jobs squared off in a debate and things got a bit heated. The event took place at the Kenner Pavilion and was hosted by the Chateau Estates Civic Organizations.  
KENNER, LA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD monitoring team holds first community session to gather input on police reform

The Bakersfield Monitoring Team, a third-party group tasked with ensuring the Bakersfield Police Department meets the terms of a stipulated judgment entered with the California Department of Justice, held its first online community listening session Thursday as is required by the judgment. The BPD entered into a stipulated judgment in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Aclu Northern California#Cac#Engram Edmonds
KGMI

City of Bellingham bosting virtual forum with Police Chief candidates

EVERSON, Wash. – Bellingham residents will have their first opportunity to meet the candidates for City Police Chief. The virtual public forum takes place tonight, Thursday, March 17th, at 5:30pm. Candidates John DeRousse, Dennis Flynn, and Rebecca Mertzig will introduce themselves and answer questions submitted by the public. DeRousse...
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Independent

Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on California Supreme Court

A San Diego appeals court judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants was confirmed Tuesday as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court. Justice Patricia Guerrero was approved by a 3-0 vote of the Commission on Judicial Appointments to fill the vacancy left by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, who stepped down last year. Guerrero, 50, grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner, Superior Court judge and is on the state's 4th District Court of Appeal. She will take her seat on the court after being sworn in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Witness LA

Sheriff threatens to bring criminal charges against whistleblower as multiple sources say sheriff AV lied big time re: cover-up of case of deputy kneeling on inmate’s neck….and more.

This week, the news about Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva keeps on coming. So, before we get to the main topic of this story, a few updates:. On Monday of this week, April 4, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey ruled that the head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department must comply with a subpoena to answer questions under oath about the ongoing problem of deputy gangs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDSU

Kenner mayor, police chief candidates set to debate today

KENNER, La. — Those living in Kenner will have a chance Wednesday to hear from candidates vying for two top positions. Candidates running for mayor and police chief will take part in a debate at the Kenner Pavilion. The Kenner Pavilion is located at the corner of Vintage and...
KENNER, LA
The Providence Journal

Providence mayoral candidates talk police funding, pensions and schools during forum

PROVIDENCE — The Democratic candidates for mayor had an early chance to tell voters how they’d run the city. But their answers on the toughest issues went without many specifics, leaving questions on what policies they would implement if elected. The Q&A on Wednesday, moderated by Rhode Island College students Raymond Baccari and Mackenzie Raimond, began with a round of questions on public safety, asking the candidates whether they support reallocating funding from the police budget to other...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
3K+
Followers
319
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy