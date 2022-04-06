PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as firmer dollar, yields dim safe-haven demand

(Adds analyst comment, details and updates prices) * U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields hit highest since May 2019 * Ukraine risks still linger over gold - analyst * SPDR gold holdings highest since March 2021 By Asha Sistla March 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday as the dollar weakened following expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investor focus hovering over Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,931.80 per ounce, as of 0619 GMT, after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,931.90. "The sharp fall in the U.S. dollar was the major reason for the gold rally, aided by an asinine reaction by U.S. long-dated yields to the FOMC decision and outlook," OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note. The dollar index weakened, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, after the U.S. central bank moved to a hawkish monetary policy but without delivering a tougher surprise that might have added to its weeks-long momentum. Fed's decision lifted the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their highest since May 2019 in the previous session. Greenback-priced gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. "The move in dollar and stocks was much more aggressive than the move in gold. And that's probably the Ukraine risks still lingering, where it's not the all-clear yet," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were becoming "more realistic" and Russia said proposals under discussion were "close to an agreement". Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to 1,070.53 tonnes on Wednesday - its highest since March 2021. Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 2.5% to $2,470.17 per ounce. The auto-catalyst metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on March 7, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. Spot silver climbed 0.4% to $25.16 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3% to $1,014.90. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

