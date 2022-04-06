ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRECIOUS-Gold prices flat as firmer dollar, yields dim safe-haven demand

By Asha Sistla
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds analyst comments, details and updates prices) * FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT * Dollar highest since May 2020 * U.S. Treasury Yields highest since April 2019 By Asha Sistla April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials bolstered the dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, denting bullion's safe-haven demand and offsetting support from uncertainty around the Ukraine war. Spot gold was flat at $1,922.59 per ounce, as of 0320 GMT, after declining 0.4% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,926.20. "Traders remain heavily net-long on gold futures markets, and that's clearly helping to support prices overall," said City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson. "Yet, the stronger U.S. dollar and lack of safe-haven demand are capping its upside potential." The dollar scaled its highest in nearly two years as Fed officials pushed for a quick reduction in the central bank's bloated balance sheet, with one of them expressing openness to hefty rate increases of half a percentage point. A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for other currency holders. "Hawkish comments from key Fed members yesterday likely overshadow today's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes, as they point towards a 50 bp hike at the next FOMC meeting and a faster balance sheet reduction than anticipated," Simpson said. The Fed will release on Wednesday minutes of its March meeting that could provide details on its plans to reduce its bond holdings. U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs, with longer-term yields moving more quickly and partly reversing some of the recent inversions in the U.S. curve. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies were set on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine. Spot silver was flat at $24.32 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3% to $965.11 and palladium was down 0.1% at $2,235.92. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Reuters

Wall Street stocks rally, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting

New York, March 15 (Reuters) - The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Investors are expecting the U.S. central...
STOCKS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar dips on Fed rate hike; Ukraine in focus

(Adds analyst comment, details and updates prices) * U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields hit highest since May 2019 * Ukraine risks still linger over gold - analyst * SPDR gold holdings highest since March 2021 By Asha Sistla March 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices gained on Thursday as the dollar weakened following expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investor focus hovering over Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,931.80 per ounce, as of 0619 GMT, after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures rose 1.2% to $1,931.90. "The sharp fall in the U.S. dollar was the major reason for the gold rally, aided by an asinine reaction by U.S. long-dated yields to the FOMC decision and outlook," OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note. The dollar index weakened, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, after the U.S. central bank moved to a hawkish monetary policy but without delivering a tougher surprise that might have added to its weeks-long momentum. Fed's decision lifted the U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to their highest since May 2019 in the previous session. Greenback-priced gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. "The move in dollar and stocks was much more aggressive than the move in gold. And that's probably the Ukraine risks still lingering, where it's not the all-clear yet," said Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were becoming "more realistic" and Russia said proposals under discussion were "close to an agreement". Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8% to 1,070.53 tonnes on Wednesday - its highest since March 2021. Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 2.5% to $2,470.17 per ounce. The auto-catalyst metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on March 7, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. Spot silver climbed 0.4% to $25.16 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3% to $1,014.90. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#U S Federal Reserve#Treasury#City Index#Hawkish
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 1 basis point to 2.201%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points higher to 2.489%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as yields surge ahead of Fed meeting

March 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a week, as U.S. Treasury yields surged ahead of an expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve, and as hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine talks further dampened the metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,942.96 per ounce by 0121 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 4 at $1,940 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,951.20. * U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-and-a-half-year highs on Monday, ahead of what is expected to be the Fed's first rate hike in three years on Wednesday to try to tame soaring inflation that shows no signs of slowing. * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks on Monday - by video link rather than in person - but no new progress was announced. Discussions were due to resume on Tuesday. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, fell 1% to $2,363.06 per ounce, after declining more than 15% in the previous session on easing supply fears. * Russian mining giant Nornickel's biggest shareholder told Russian RBC TV on Saturday that the group had managed to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries even as it faced logistical constraints. * A market authority said last week that Russian refiners can continue to sell platinum and palladium in London, the world's biggest precious metals trading centre. * The auto-catalyst metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 last week, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. * Spot silver shed 0.4% to $24.92 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.1% to $1,029.16. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease as yields climb, markets eye Ukraine talks

(Updates prices) * Gold prices hover near 2-week low * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields highest since June 2019 * Spot gold may bounce into $1,941-$1,960/oz zone- technicals March 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury yields firmed near multi-month peaks ahead of an expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors focused on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The precious metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,916.44 per ounce, as of 0734 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,906 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,918.00. "Markets are starting to reflect a bit on what's going to happen in a post-war situation. Gold is going to lose that main anchor if the peace talks continue. And that's the war trade, gold shot up as a war hedge and those geopolitical risks fade very quickly," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed. The U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, ahead of an expected Fed announcement on Wednesday of its first interest rates hike in three years. "Markets have fully priced in seven rate hikes for this year ... high inflation, moderate rise in interest rates - that's good for gold," Innes said. Spot gold may bounce into a zone of $1,941 to $1,960 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, gained 2.3% to $2,480.09 per ounce, inching away from a more than two-week low hit on Monday over receding supply fears. Spot silver was down 0.1% at $24.83 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.3% to $998.23. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Gold Slips to Near 1-Week Low on Fed Powell's Hawkish Stance

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell over 1% to a near one-week low on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at big rate hikes this year to curb soaring inflation, sending Treasury yields higher. Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as stronger yields, risk appetite dent appeal

March 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday, dragged by firmer U.S. Treasury yields and improved risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,977.14 per ounce by 0045 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,976.40. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a near one-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at a two-day event scheduled to begin from March 16. * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Asian shares advanced on Monday on hopes of a respite in the Ukraine crisis even as fighting raged on. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details. * Meanwhile, physical gold dealers in India were forced to offer the steepest discount in six years last week to lure customers put off by a jump in domestic prices, with some people in top Asian hubs selling their bullion to cash in on the rally. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, slipped 3.9% to $2,707.60 per ounce. The metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 last week, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. * Russian mining giant Nornickel is facing significant logistics issues but has managed to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries. * Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.7% to $25.63 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.9% to $1,059.03. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MARKETS
Reuters

Gold gains as dollar, Treasury yields slip

(Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike in three years bore no surprises, with gains underpinned by a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold advanced 0.8% to $1,942.61 per ounce by 1023 GMT, having gained about 1%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat in cautious trade ahead of Fed decision

March 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, holding near a two-week low hit in the previous session, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike decision from the Federal Reserve to contain surging inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,920.71 per ounce by 0053 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,906 in the last session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,923.90. * U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, ahead of an expected Fed announcement on Wednesday of its first interest rates hike in three years. * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Europe since the invasion of Ukraine to discuss the crisis with NATO allies next week, the White House said on Tuesday, as the refugee tally hit 3 million amid more Russian air strikes. * The Russian central bank said it would suspend the buying of gold from banks from Tuesday to meet increased demand for the metal from households, its latest attempt to weather the storm on Russian markets in the face of Western sanctions. * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.2% to 1,061.8 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 0.5% to $2,436.98 per ounce, but held close to a more than two-week low hit on Monday over receding supply fears. * Spot silver was up 0.2% to $24.91 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.1% to $986.82. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat as stronger dollar counters Ukraine worries

March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Thursday as the dollar gained and yields hovered near multi-year peaks, offsetting support from an escalation in the Ukraine crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,943.75 per ounce by 0131 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% to $1,944.40. * The dollar index gained on Wednesday, making gold less attractive for other currency holders, as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden and other European leaders set to impose fresh sanctions against Russia. * The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hovered close to Wednesday's peak since May 2019. * Gold is sensitive to higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to switch certain gas sales to roubles sent European futures soaring on concerns the move would exacerbate an energy crunch and jam up deals that run to hundreds of millions of dollars every day. * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.4% to 1,087.66 tonnes on Wednesday - its highest since Feb. 26, 2021. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, added 1.5% to $2,549.34 per ounce. * Spot silver was up 0.1% to $25.08 per ounce, while platinum shed 0.3% to $1,016.99. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0745 France Business Climate Mfg March 0815 France Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March 0830 Germany Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March 0900 EU Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March 0930 UK Flash Comp, Serv, Mfg PMIs March 1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly 1230 US Durable Goods Feb 1345 US Markit Comp, Serv, Mfg Flash PMIs March (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as robust dollar dims appeal; focus on Fed minutes

(Updates prices) * Federal Reserve minutes due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) * Dollar at highest level since May 2020 * Hawkish Fed could push gold below $1,900, analyst says By Eileen Soreng April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Wednesday in choppy trade as a robust dollar and the prospect the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates aggressively kept non-yielding bullion near a one-week low. Spot gold was 0.1% lower to $1,921.60 per ounce by 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,924.40. Gold touched its lowest level since March 29, a move that came a day after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments bolstered expectations for aggressive action by the U.S. central bank to tame inflation. Brainard's remarks propelled the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields to multi-year highs, dimming gold's appeal. The Fed is due to release the minutes from its March 15-16 Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). "Gold could dip back into sub-$1,900 territory if the FOMC minutes or the Fed speak in the coming days offer more hawkish clues," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. Rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against rising inflation. "However, further sanctions imposed on Russia that ramp up inflationary pressures and further darkens the global economic outlook should offer notable support for spot gold," Tan added. Global share prices eased as the United States and its allies prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which Ukraine described as "war crimes", while Russian artillery pounded the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv. "There's still a number of things that could trigger another rally in gold. Inflation continuing to rise beyond current expectations, Ukraine/Russia talks collapsing or a recession," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.7% to $24.15 per ounce, platinum edged 0.3% lower to $965.20 and palladium rose 0.4% to $2,247.53. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
