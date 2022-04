The turnpike connector makes some anxious. The turnpike is in planning stages, now is the time for input not anxiety. The proposed Northern Turnpike Extension project and its four corridor options being looked at by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has received the attention of many residents in Citrus County and surrounding counties who may be impacted by this project. The project began in October 2021 at the direction of Florida Legislature, which found the project to be in the best interest of the state of Florida, not only Citrus County.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO