Lakers are now one loss away from elimination

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are now officially one step away from being put out of their misery.

With the San Antonio Spurs defeating the Denver Nuggets, 116-97, one more loss for the Lakers will officially eliminate them from contending for a spot in the play-in tournament.

As of this writing, L.A. is competing hard against the Phoenix Suns, but it is without LeBron James, making actually defeating the holder of the NBA’s best record a very tall order.

At this point, the Lakers would have to win all of their remaining games, while San Antonio would have to lose all of its remaining contests, for them to participate in the play-in tournament.

After tonight, L.A. has only three games left in the regular season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

