Elmore County, AL

Storm Cleanup to Begin in Elmore County

alabamanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere storms on Tuesday took down trees and power lines throughout the area. The cleanup will be starting immediately in Elmore County. Dozens of trees are reported down...

