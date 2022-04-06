ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meyer helps Blue Jackets defeat Flyers, end seven-game skid

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Carson Meyer scored his first NHL goal and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets won for the first time in eight games, 4-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. Elvis Merzlikins made 47 saves for Columbus (33-32-6), which had been 0-4-3...

