ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea High School robotics team is heading to Texas next month. "In the first couple of weeks, we noticed what the strengths of some of our people are, so we were easily able to assign roles in different ways to make the robot. And from there, we could essentially divide and conquer into making a robot we were all very proud of," says Easton Hillman.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO