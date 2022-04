Will Barton notched 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes minutes in the Nuggets’ 122-109 win against the Grizzlies Thursday night. Barton was much more efficient in this game compared to the previous, contributing to the Nuggets' scoring barrage and ensuring the team's win by the end of the 3rd quarter. The 31-year-old has been great in his larger role in Michael Porter Jr.'s absence this season, and he'll look to finish off strong in Sunday's matchup against the Lakers.

