ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Vote to prohibit mining in Wasatch Range

ABC 4
 2 days ago

Behind the badge: Finding Utah’s worst criminals. Utah woman falls to her death 20 feet off ledge at...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity.Lake Powell's fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half century ago — a record marking yet another sobering realization of the impacts of climate change and megadrought.It comes as hotter temperatures and less precipitation leave a smaller amount flowing through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC 4

I-80 crash

Behind the badge: Finding Utah’s worst criminals. Utah woman falls to her death 20 feet off ledge at …. U of U building sustainable, affordable homes in …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Utah designates April as “Dark Sky Night”. Truck driver safety. Digging...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Truck driver safety

Behind the badge: Finding Utah’s worst criminals. Utah woman falls to her death 20 feet off ledge at …. U of U building sustainable, affordable homes in …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Utah designates April as “Dark Sky Night”. Digging soon? Call 811...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah weather forecast Tuesday

Behind the badge: Finding Utah’s worst criminals. Utah woman falls to her death 20 feet off ledge at …. U of U building sustainable, affordable homes in …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Utah designates April as “Dark Sky Night”. Truck driver safety. Digging...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Industry
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
City
Delta, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Colorado Woman Dies at Grand Canyon National Park After Falling Into Colorado River Rapids

A multi-day adventure in the Grand Canyon turned into a horrific accident when a Colorado native on the boat fell into the rapids and died. Last Thursday, in the late morning, Mary Kelley, 68, was visiting the Grand Canyon National Park on a multi-day boating trip. On day nine of the excursion, Kelley and the group traveled down the Colorado River near Hance Rapid when she fell into the water.
COLORADO STATE
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasatch Range#Truck Drivers#Driver Safety#The Badge
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge

With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
COLORADO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
OutThere Colorado

Avalanche that closed highway in Colorado struck vehicle

Additional details have emerged about the avalanche that closed US 6 over Loveland Pass in Colorado on Wednesday, including that a vehicle was involved. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, northerly winds are responsible for moving snow around Colorado today, aiding in the formation of fresh slabs. While not much fresh snow is present, these slabs are particularly sensitive, often forming on slick crusted snow from previous storms.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park

One of the first wolverine studies in the lower 48 states took place in Glacier National Park from 2002 to 2008, and now, research on the ferocious and rarely seen carnivore is again underway in the park.  “It’s exciting to see the park back in the wolverine business,” said Doug Mitchell, head of the Glacier […] The post Wolverine research underway again in Glacier National Park appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy