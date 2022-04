NEW YORK -- As the Brooklyn Nets prepare for their final two regular-season games of the season, they do so in control of their own playoff destiny. If the Nets -- currently seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 42-38 record -- win their final two games, they will lock up the seventh seed and would host the East's first play-in game next Tuesday night. Veteran center Andre Drummond left no doubt where his team's mindset is heading into Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers -- the team that sits one slot ahead of the Nets.

