ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Ancestor Trouble,' explores nurture or nature when it comes to behavior

By By Katherine A. Powers Star Tribune
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HEDN_0f0fesGe00

Writer and critic Maud Newton’s family has provided her with a profusion of material for her first book, “Ancestor Trouble: A Reckoning and a Reconciliation,” a passionate memoir and investigation of inheritance and bloodlines.

Her father, Richard, proud of his slaveholder forbears from the Delta, was a mendacious, sadistic disciplinarian who prized his family tree above all things.

Her mother, Sandy, came from dirt-poor “Texas rabble-rousers, scoundrels and misfits” for whom “popular family activities” were “dipping snuff and quarrelling.” Richard married Sandy believing that the two of them would add to his line’s excellence by producing smart children; Sandy, who had recently attempted suicide, was already in her 30s and divorced — not ideal selling points in the marriage market — saw the arrangement as a means to a comfortable, settled life.

Love had no place; instead, as Newton puts it, “I came into being through a kind of homegrown eugenics project.”

That’s only the beginning — or rather the end point, as Newton tunnels deep into the past to investigate the truth of family tales about her ancestors’ lives and deeds.

Did her grandfather really marry 13 times and get shot in the stomach by one of his wives? Did her great-grandfather kill his best friend with a hay hook, go mad, and die in an insane asylum? What of her great aunt who also died in an institution? Or her great-great-grandmother, who is said to have had it with children and killed her 10th as soon as it was born?

Then there are the slaveholders and expropriators of land belonging to indigenous peoples: How, Newton agonizes, can she make amends?

Newton’s research into these people and others is prodigious, marked by shrewd detective work, serendipitous discoveries and DNA evidence acquired from genetic genealogy companies.

Along the way, she fills in the true facts she uncovers about her ancestors, including the doings of a great-aunt, Maude, who might have thrown pepper in her husband’s face to get rid of him, but who very definitely started up an auto dealership when she was 80.

Newton opens the vexed question of what behavior or tendency is genetically inherited and if inherited, whether it must necessarily manifest itself. Indeed, she wonders if her “ancestor obsession” is an expression of the sort of weirdness that drove her mother to adopt 30 cats, start her own church in her living room, speak in tongues, and fear demons.

For Newton the big question becomes what exactly our relationship with our ancestors is. To this end, she looks at the ways inheritance has been conceived in earlier times and by diverse cultures. Eventually, she attempts to deal with the crimes of her ancestors and, much to this reader’s consternation, plunges whole-hog into mystical waters, communing with a couple of her “well” predecessors who, in turn, become agents for “repairing” the “unwell” ones.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Wild Hunt

From Here to Eternity: Pagan Theologians Share Their Thoughts on Extraterrestrial Life

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Asian American mothers confront multiple crises of pandemic, anti-Asian hate and caregiving

In memory of the Atlanta massage spas shootings on March 16, 2021, that killed eight people, including six Asian women, communities around the country gathered a year later to mourn and demand responses to violence against Asian Americans, especially women who work in service industries. In addition to being exposed to risks at their workplaces, Asian American women who care for children and elders are especially vulnerable to anti-Asian violence. As sociologists and scholars of gender, race, immigration and Asian American studies, we focus on the particular challenges facing Asian American mothers. Though they face challenges similar to those faced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deseret News

How the golden rule brings Americans together

In a country rife with divisions, here’s one thing Americans agree on, whether young or old, Christian or secular, Democrat or Republican: the value of the golden rule. A new survey from Deseret News and The Marist Poll showed that 92% of U.S. adults say the call to “do unto others as they would do unto you” is a “very necessary” or “necessary” part of their personal lives. Strong levels of support for the golden rule can be found in every major faith group, at every education level and in every generation.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maud Newton
LiveScience

Ancient 'curse tablet' may show earliest Hebrew name of God

Archaeologists working in the West Bank say they’ve discovered a tiny "curse tablet," barely larger than a postage stamp, inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew that call on God to curse an individual who breaks their word. While the dating hasn't been verified and the...
RELIGION
TIME

The Moment that Changed Colonial-Indigenous Relations Forever

On March 22, 1622, Powhatan fighters killed 347 English colonists in Virginia. The English quickly called it a “massacre.” The colony, founded in 1607, could have collapsed. Instead, the survivors, supported by reinforcements and new weapons from England, launched a deadly series of reprisals. By the time active hostility ended in 1624, colonists and new recruits from England had likely killed more Natives than the number of colonial victims in 1622.
VIRGINIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Genealogy#Dna#Ancestors
The Voice

Adjustment proposed in view of Native American peoples

The first part is at thevoice.us/the-dawn-of-everything-new-answers-to-human-story. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of humanity, by David Graeber and David Wengrow, and published by Farrar. Straus. and Giroux in 2021, joins other popular history books which garnered global attention with sweeping versions of the whole human story. This review was in YES Magazine Winter 2022.
JAPAN
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
psychologytoday.com

When Our Dreams Feel Like Warnings

Many of us have premonitions, warning “flashes” that alert us to an unseen danger or a fortuitous event. Research on paranormal phenomena is often flawed and difficult to obtain. Time, as we experience it, flows forward, but some physicists disagree and assert that time flows both forward and...
NETHERLANDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Phys.org

The gender gap: Nature or nurture? It's complicated, says a large study ​

It's an age-old question—are the differences between what men and women like decided by nature or nurture?. A new study from SMU (Southern Methodist University) and UC3M (Universidad Carlos III de Madrid) in Spain produced some surprising results: the gap separating the interests of men and women on some topics is larger in countries known for promoting gender equality than in countries with more rigid gender roles.
SOCIETY
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
684
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy