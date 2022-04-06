ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

A Tar Heel Run For The Ages

By sports director
wsum.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile they came up just short against Kansas in Monday’s championship game, North Carolina’s tournament run will be remembered forever. When Hubert Davis took over as North Carolina’s head coach last year following Roy Williams’ retirement, saying he was under pressure would be an understatement....

wsum.org

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Bacot epitomized toughness on a Tar Heels team full of it

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Toughness defined the Tar Heels run to the NCAA championship game. North Carolina entered the field as a No. 8 seed, the lowest in program history. But the Tar Heels battled and fought to the Final Four, the final game and the final whistle, before ultimately losing, 72-69 to Kansas.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Tennessee State
City
Tar Heel, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star safety sets visit to UNC ahead of decision date

The UNC football program will have one final chance to impress four-star safety Michael Daughtery ahead of his announcement. The Loganville, Georgia native took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he will be on UNC’s campus for an official visit beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday. The visit will be the last for Daughtery in his recruitment before he makes his decision on April 13th. A 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety, Daughtery has a total of 43 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Georgia, LSU, Louisville, UNC, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Miami among others are involved in his recruitment. But going into next Wednesday’s decision, it appears as if the Tar Heels have the advantage. #GoHeels 🐏 pic.twitter.com/IcUFUehZ6J — The Golden Child 👼🏾 Michael Daugherty (@mikeygmaco) April 6, 2022 On3 has the Tar Heels as the slight favorites to land Daughtery, holding a 28.6 percent chance to earn the commitment. LSU is next with a 15.3 percent chance as the Tigers are making a late push to land this commitment. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
LOGANVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy