A Tar Heel Run For The Ages

The UNC football program will have one final chance to impress four-star safety Michael Daughtery ahead of his announcement. The Loganville, Georgia native took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he will be on UNC’s campus for an official visit beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday. The visit will be the last for Daughtery in his recruitment before he makes his decision on April 13th. A 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety, Daughtery has a total of 43 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Georgia, LSU, Louisville, UNC, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee and Miami among others are involved in his recruitment. But going into next Wednesday’s decision, it appears as if the Tar Heels have the advantage. #GoHeels 🐏 pic.twitter.com/IcUFUehZ6J — The Golden Child 👼🏾 Michael Daugherty (@mikeygmaco) April 6, 2022 On3 has the Tar Heels as the slight favorites to land Daughtery, holding a 28.6 percent chance to earn the commitment. LSU is next with a 15.3 percent chance as the Tigers are making a late push to land this commitment. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO