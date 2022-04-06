ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

'No loose floorboards' on Final Four court where UNC star Armando Bacot was injured, says manufacturer

By PETE THAMEL
ABC News
 2 days ago

The manufacturer of the court at the men's college basketball Final Four told ESPN on Tuesday that the spot on the floor where North Carolina star Armando Bacot injured himself during Monday night's championship game didn't have any structural issues. "The court's absorption characteristics are by design, and there...

abcnews.go.com

