'No loose floorboards' on Final Four court where UNC star Armando Bacot was injured, says manufacturer

Senior defensive tackle Jay Guy (Aldine, Texas/Eisenhower) has committed to play for the Nebraska. The 6-0, 310-pounder took an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend for the Oklahoma game and pulled the trigger late Saturday night. "Yes sir, I committed to Nebraska," Said Guy. "It was a good fit for me. I don't know if you watched game Saturday night, but the Nebraska defensive line is ridiculous. I think Nebraska can take me to the next level as a player," Guy was accompanied on the visit by his mother and father and came away just as impressed with the Cornhuskers. "My mom really enjoyed it. She liked the coaches a lot, the environment and the educational," Guy said. The Nebraska staff did a terrific job of relationship building with the Houston area product. "I built great relationships with Coach Pelini and Coach JP (John Papuchis). They are going to make me a better player. They are going to put me at defensive tackle and use me wherever I can help the team win." Guy said. Guy committed to California during the summer, but continued to keep the lines of communication open with several programs. He made official visits to California September 4 and UCLA September 18 before tripping to Lincoln over the weekend. Guy fielded more than 20 offers.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO