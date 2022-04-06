Peep the Swarovski Crystal Details on These adidas Predator Edge Soccer Boots

Stars arrived at the 64th Grammys in Las Vegas in their best outfits, including BTS members Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga. Jungkook, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was out of quarantine, joining his bandmates. The septet, who later performed their hit “Butter” during the awards show, posed on the red carpet fully dressed in Louis Vuitton. Each member wore tonal suits, with V and RM in brown paired with purple shirts underneath. Meanwhile, Suga and J-Hope were matching in all-white, and Jungkook and Jimin were styled in blue. Jin stood out from the group being the only member in tan while V showed off his large flower brooch.

