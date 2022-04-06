ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Peep the Swarovski Crystal Details on These adidas Predator Edge Soccer Boots

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas has dropped a new, shiny iteration of its Predator Edge soccer boots. The kicks sport a khaki green palette throughout, while Swarovski crystals embellish...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Our Favorite Sneaker Instagrams of the Week: Styling Lanvin Sneakers

For this week’s Instagram roundup, we’re highlighting one of the most popular luxury sneaker silhouettes of the moment — the Lanvin Curb. The shoe itself is inspired by skate brands such as Osiris and DC, borrowing heavily from the Osiris D3 specifically. While the extremely bulbous shape...
APPAREL
Hypebae

6 South Korean Fashion Brands to Shop on HBXWM

Over the past decade, South Korea has grown into one of the major fashion capitals in Asia with a slew of exciting brands coming out of Seoul. In our latest roundup, we’re spotlighting six fashion labels from the city that are worth adding to your shopping cart on HBXWM.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Drake Gives Sneak Peek at Potential Nike Zoom Flight 95 Collab

Following his Hot Step Air Terra Drake has another Nike collaboration on the way. The musician was recently spotted wearing a never-before-seen sneaker that could potentially be another NOCTA release. Drake took his son Adonis to a Toronto Raptors game, where he wore a futuristic style sneaker that seems to...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Predator#Swarovski#Peep
Hypebae

Take an Official Look at Nike SB's 4/20 Dunk

According to legend, the origins of April 20 as a day to celebrate cannabis culture originated in 1971 by a group of high school students in San Rafael, California who called themselves “The Waldos.” This group of friends would meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke and search for a rumored marijuana plants in the area, adopting “420” as a code for their endeavors. The term allegedly made its way to The Grateful Dead and was heavily adopted by their fan base.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
Hypebae

See BTS' Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Grammys

Stars arrived at the 64th Grammys in Las Vegas in their best outfits, including BTS members Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga. Jungkook, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was out of quarantine, joining his bandmates. The septet, who later performed their hit “Butter” during the awards show, posed on the red carpet fully dressed in Louis Vuitton. Each member wore tonal suits, with V and RM in brown paired with purple shirts underneath. Meanwhile, Suga and J-Hope were matching in all-white, and Jungkook and Jimin were styled in blue. Jin stood out from the group being the only member in tan while V showed off his large flower brooch.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Is the Queen of the Nile With Her Leopard Nail Art

Megan Thee Stallion has long been a beauty and nail art risk taker, but when we think we’ve seen her best work, she ups the ante. Sporting animal print at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper stepped onto the red carpet in a bold, leopard-print Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing zebra pattern on the inside. The artist kept the jungle theme going with quite the intricate manicure upon closer look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
Hypebae

Our Top Picks From Watches and Wonders 2022

After a virtual run last year due to the pandemic, the Watches and Wonders fair returned to Geneva this year, showcasing the latest timepieces from major watchmakers such as Rolex, TAG Heuer and Cartier. Our favorites this year include TAG Heuer’s Carrera Plasma, which marks the house’s foray into the...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Dua Lipa Serves a '90s Moment at the 2022 Grammys With Iconic Versace Dress

Dua Lipa made yet another red carpet statement at this year’s 2022 Grammys. The Future Nostalgia artist attended music’s biggest night in a Versace number, specifically a black leather dress from the label’s Fall 1992 collection. The iconic bondage silhouette was previously seen on the one and only Donatella Versace, as well as Cindy Crawford in the ’90s. Back in 2019, Kaia Gerber also wore the stunning design for her 18th birthday.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Try TikTok's Viral Slugging Trend With These 9 Moisturizers

If you’ve been scrolling through the beauty side of TikTok, you’ve probably come across the latest skincare trend known as slugging. Inspired by the bouncy and silk sheen created on the skin (and yes, the trail slugs leave behind), the newest beauty hack credits slathering on Vaseline or Aquaphor as the key to wrinkle-free and smooth skin.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hypebae

Guess How Much Tiffany & Co.'s Gold Tiffcoin Costs

Tiffany & Co.‘s announcement of its venture into a cryptocurrency may have been an April Fool’s Day prank, but the brand has somewhat turned its false claim into reality. A day after its prank, the label shared that it has created its own 18k gold coin in honor of its “Tiffany Money” from the ’70s, which was discontinued in 2007. Dubbed TiffCoin, the piece gives holders access to the brand’s future events. Limited to 499 coins, the TiffCoin was sold on April 2 for 24 hours for $9,999.99 USD. Each numbered coin is engraved with a T insignia and three stars.
MARKETS
Hypebae

Dior Celebrates Ramadan With "Dior Or" Capsule

Dior celebrates Ramadan with the release of the new Dior Or capsule. Inspired by the color gold as Maria Grazia Chiuri has used the classic shade in several lines, the latest collection arrives in a cacophony of metallic shades. Elegant shoes, pleated skirts and clutches are doused in sparkling hues of rose gold, blue and silver.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Charlotte Tilbury Expands Its Pillow Talk Range With 4 New Products

Charlotte Tilbury has added new offerings to its Pillow Talk franchise just in time for spring. The brand has also brought back its fan-favorite Beauty Light Wand and Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Glow. The latest products include the Pillow Talk Multi Glow Highlighter infused with finely milled pearls, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Emily Ratajkowski Collaborates With Superga on SS22 Collection

Emily Ratajkowski has partnered up with Superga to collaborate on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. As Superga’s newest ambassador, Ratajkowski put a twist on two of her personal favorite sneakers and made them her own. She made tweaks to the brand’s 2750 and 2636 Alpina sneakers, which she dubbed 2750 Emrata and 2636 Alpina Emrata.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Rising Knitwear Designer Olivia Rubens Debuts "Photosynthesize" Collection

MACHINE-A has joined forces with emerging knitwear designer Olivia Rubens to debut her latest collection, “Photosynthesize.”. A London College of Fashion graduate, Rubens takes inspiration from 18th-century fashion and the Rococo aesthetic to design her knitwear pieces. Keeping sustainability in mind, the U.K. and Canada-based creative repurposes waste for her designs, comprised of materials such as ethical alpaca, Tencel, organic wool and linen. These fabrics are fused with vintage crochet lace tablecloths, as well as old kitchenware and empty shampoo bottles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Bodega Drops New Essential Styles for the Transitional Weather

Bodega has revealed its Spring/Summer 2022 collection comprised of silhouettes for women and men. An ode to the Northeast, the range boasts garments that merge functionality and style. Standouts include the vintage-inspired Packable Anorak crafted from durable nylon material. The piece features four pockets across the body, side seam zips...
APPAREL
Hypebae

5 Ways To Achieve the Soft Glam Makeup Look

A step above the no-makeup makeup look, “soft glam” refers to makeup application where there are no visible hard lines. In other words, beauty products are blended in very well, and the look is achieved without heavy contouring, overly lined lips or eyeliner, or sharp, filled-in eyebrows. Despite...
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Here's an Official Look at the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High

Following early images, Nike has now revealed an official look at its upcoming Air Force 1 High collaboration with Billie Eilish. As previewed, the kicks are set to arrive in a monochromatic colorway, splashed in a tan beige hue all over. The upper features five Velcro straps from the toe to the ankle, covering the lacing system that also comes with tonal shoelaces. Eilish’s Blōhsh logo appears on the dubrae, while the star’s name is printed on the footbed alongside the Swoosh logo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy