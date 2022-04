CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have spent the offseason seeking a replacement for starting quarterback Sam Darnold, but he isn't concerned. "It's truly whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day it's out of my control, and I know that," Darnold, 24, said on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast created by Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and free-agent linebacker Will Compton. "I have enough security in myself where I can say, 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I've proved it.'

