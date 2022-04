WASHINGTON -- Francisco Lindor pulled down his lower lip. The inside of his mouth was bloodied, the outside cut and swollen. And despite all that, he said, he felt fortunate. "I got really lucky," Lindor told ESPN on Friday night, hours after an 88 mph fastball from Steve Cishek struck the C-flap protruding from his helmet, ricocheted off his face and left behind a trail of blood. "It could have been a lot worse."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO