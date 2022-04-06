ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serena Williams 'didn't feel a connection with her daughter'

Cover picture for the articleSerena Williams didn't feel any connection with her daughter during her pregnancy. The 40-year-old sports star gave birth to Alexis in September 2017, but she didn't form a connection with her baby girl until the day she was born. In a personal essay for Elle, Serena explained: "I was...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Alexis Ohanian
IN THIS ARTICLE
