Serena Williams 'didn't feel a connection with her daughter'

Venus Williams spoke to HL about how her tennis career has helped her success off the court. What can’t she do!? Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams is a New York Times Bestselling author, a fashion designer, an interior designer, an entrepreneur, and a pioneer for women in business and sports. The EleVen by Venus founder spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about making her dreams a reality, as her fashion brand celebrated the launch of its latest collection, ‘When The Leaf Hits The Court.’ “So much of tennis is a mental game. Being able to control that inner voice and remind yourself why you stepped on the court in the first place has been an invaluable tool in my role as a business woman and fashion designer,” Venus explained. “I find myself taking on that same mindset of intensity, determination, and problem-solving.”
Comments / 0