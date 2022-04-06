ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 040522

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry this evening with widespread rain developing well...

www.woodtv.com

Idaho State Journal

Storm forecast to bring snow, powerful gusts to East Idaho this weekend

Another blast of winter weather is forecast to hammer East Idaho this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, special weather alert and wind advisory for the region to warn the public about the snow and powerful gusts that are expected to arrive Saturday night and continue through Sunday afternoon. The hardest hit areas are forecast to be Island Park, Victor and Emigration Summit. Up to...
POCATELLO, ID
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Tracking the threat of strong to severe storms tonight and tomorrow

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Strong to severe storms, then a cool down. We have a bit of a temperature spread this afternoon with cooler temperatures in the 50s to the north and 70s to the south in North Carolina. Clouds continue to roll in ahead of our next storm system. Showers and storms will be possible later this evening, overnight and Thursday. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe storms today and the entire area is under a level 1 for severe storms on Thursday. This means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There will be a lot of moisture available and these storms will be slow movers. We will want to watch out for localized flooding overnight and Thursday. Everything looks to exit the area after 7 PM on Thursday. We will continue to keep an eye on the timing. Temperatures will warm to the low 70s.
SlashGear

Space Forecast Warns Earth Faces Big Solar Storms This Week

The sun is going through a period of increased activity, it seems, and that could mean geomagnetic storms here on Earth. NOAA has issued moderate and minor geomagnetic storm watches for this week, and while that sounds a little intimidating at first blush, those of us here on the third rock from the sun don't have much to worry about. However, despite the fact that even a moderate geomagnetic storm doesn't mean much for the vast majority of us, some people in the northern latitudes of the country might get to see the effects of it.
WOOD

A Bleak Spring Break Week

The first full week of April is Spring Break Week for many kids in West Michigan. Unfortunately, the weather doesn’t look very pleasant. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with several periods of rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Monday morning for 1-4″ of new...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
#Storm Team 8 Forecast
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures on warming trend into the weekend

The system that brought measurable and welcome rain, snow and strong winds to the region still influences us today. The wraparound portion keeps clouds around especially east of I-135 through the overnight. This system will gradually slide away allowing winds to weaken further. Scattered rain showers are possible this evening and the first half of the overnight farther east. There is enough colder air available to change rain over to snow in a heavier shower. As temps cool tonight, we will see a shift away from rain to light snow but any accumulations will be light and on the eastern edge of our viewing area.
WICHITA, KS
KRDO

Monday evening forecast update. Impactful storm moves in Wednesday

It's going to be a pleasant evening in Southern Colorado. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s so bundle up as you head out Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a gorgeous day across the region with highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine. We will begin to see clouds increase by Wednesday ahead of our next system which will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area. Rain starts initially but will change over to snow Wednesday night. Higher elevations like Woodland Park and the Palmer Divide will see mostly or all snow with this system.
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spring filled weekend followed by storm chances

The winds were elevated at times today across the state as a quick-moving disturbance passes us by. It brought little in the way of moisture to the region due to dry air closer to the surface. Through the evening, the fire danger will be our primary concern. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for some portions of north central Kansas and southwestern Nebraska until 9PM this evening.
WICHITA, KS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet Monday; storm threat emerges Tuesday

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week quietly as high pressure quickly shifts eastward. Clouds will gradually increase as moisture begins to lift into central and southwest Mississippi, but we’ll remain mainly dry. Expect highs in the 70s with southerly breezes kicking in through the day. A few showers and storms could make their way across the Mississippi River overnight, but most will remain dry as lows drop into the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmth builds, high fire danger Sunday

Sunshine is back and warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend. As the snow continues to melt to the north, temperatures will remain slightly cooler. Winds will start to increase Sunday as our next cold front takes shape on Monday. This will help to boost daytime temperatures into the 60s with winds turning gusty Sunday afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
WOOD

Severe Weather Update

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the South Tuesday, bringing all severe weather parameters (large hail, wind damage and tornadoes). Here’s Tuesday’s storm reports:. There were 44 reported tornadoes (as I write this) from Mississippi to South Carolina, along with 123 wind damage reports and 16 reports...
