Darlene P. (Cook) Pachico, 87, formerly of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Falmouth Hospital with her daughters by her side. Darlene was born on Oct. 18, 1934, in Haverhill, daughter of Willard W. and Esther M. (Belmer) Cook. She grew up in Haverhill and met her...