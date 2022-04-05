ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma rainfall averages 1.30 inches

 4 days ago

Rainfall totals in Oklahoma averaged 1.30 inches for the week of March 21-27. Drought conditions were rated 87% abnormally dry to exceptional drought, down five points from the previous week, according to the...

