NEW ROCKFORD – The New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets had an opportunity on their hands Monday evening. Two opportunities, actually. They first had an opportunity to cash in on a season-opening victory against the Midkota/Dakota Prairie/Lakota/Griggs Co. Central Mustangs in New Rockford. However, their second opportunity held even more meaning, depending on the point of view. After all, Jacob Bilden was looking to capture his first career victory as head coach for New Rockford-Sheyenne.

NEW ROCKFORD, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO