5 Chicago high school students surprised with full-ride college scholarships

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

Five Chicago high school students and their families were surprised with full-ride scholarships to college Tuesday.

Cboe Global Markets awarded the scholarships as part of its new Cboe Empowers program. The program focuses on providing mentorship, guidance and scholarships to under-resourced students in the city.

The students were selected from South and West Side high schools. The ceremony was held at Cboe headquarters in the Old Post Office Building.

