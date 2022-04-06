ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

Higher education in European Union focus of next Brown Bag talk

Observer
 2 days ago

An international panel of experts on higher education in Europe will examine “Some Aspects in the European Union Higher Education System: Challenges & Achievements” at the State University of New York at Fredonia’s Brown Bag Lecture at noon today. Dr. Lyubov G. Mincheva, currently serving as...

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Native, First Nations Scholars: Fake Indians Prevalent in Higher Education

WASHINGTON — In June 2021, ananonymous report began circulating in Canadian academic circles. It listed six faculty and staff members at Queen's College in Kingston, Ontario. "Queen's College is currently overrun with white Canadians making false claims to Indigenous — especially Algonquin — identity," it read. "We are confident...
COLLEGES
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fredonia, NY
Education
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Fredonia, NY
The Guardian

Teaching pupils about the ‘benefits’ of the British empire will only promote ignorance of the past

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge need some comfort reading after their awkward Caribbean tour, they could do worse than turn to Tony Blair’s autobiography. In 1997, Britain’s new prime minister travelled to Hong Kong to oversee its handover to China. Years later, Blair described how he had struggled through a conversation with the Chinese president, Jiang Zemin, on a subject of UK-China history, because, in his own words, Blair had “only a fairly dim and sketchy understanding of what that past was”. The history being discussed was the opium wars, the very reason why Hong Kong had become British in the first place. Yet here was a boarding school and Oxbridge-educated prime minister who had next to no knowledge of the history that produced the very event he had travelled to oversee.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Higher Education#Suny Fredonia#The Jean Monnet Chair#The University Of Catania#University Ss Cyril#Sofia University
The Conversation U.S.

Asian American mothers confront multiple crises of pandemic, anti-Asian hate and caregiving

In memory of the Atlanta massage spas shootings on March 16, 2021, that killed eight people, including six Asian women, communities around the country gathered a year later to mourn and demand responses to violence against Asian Americans, especially women who work in service industries. In addition to being exposed to risks at their workplaces, Asian American women who care for children and elders are especially vulnerable to anti-Asian violence. As sociologists and scholars of gender, race, immigration and Asian American studies, we focus on the particular challenges facing Asian American mothers. Though they face challenges similar to those faced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Voice

Adjustment proposed in view of Native American peoples

The first part is at thevoice.us/the-dawn-of-everything-new-answers-to-human-story. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of humanity, by David Graeber and David Wengrow, and published by Farrar. Straus. and Giroux in 2021, joins other popular history books which garnered global attention with sweeping versions of the whole human story. This review was in YES Magazine Winter 2022.
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
International Relations
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law Professor Suggests Punishing Students For Following The Rules

But apparently Yale Law School is less concerned about lending its credibility and goodwill to speakers hostile to the very humanity of some of its students, and more worried about students expressing themselves. After all, “speech” is for the people on stage, not the little people in the audience!
COLLEGES
Fast Company

Top architect: ‘When I was first hired at Harvard, my male counterpart was paid 30% more’

Monica Ponce de León made history in 2007, when she became the first Hispanic architect to win the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Award in Architecture. It’s far from the only barrier the Venezuelan American architect has broken in her decades-long career. A leader in using digital fabrication and robotics to enhance her work, Ponce de León was a founding partner of Office dA, then launched her firm MPdL Studio in 2011. She’s drawn to the intersection of public and private spaces, most recently with the Pompano Beach Public Library and Cultural Center. As the dean of Princeton University School of Architecture, Ponce de León has continued to advocate for changes in the architecture profession, including to the licensure process, which has too many obstacles for people of color.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
The Guardian

American summer camps are rethinking their use of Indigenous names and rituals

“I’m still learning the new names,” said Holly Mueller Hecht. She walks past the rows of cabins, then nods toward one. “But that one is named after a plant now.”. Until August 2020, the 18 camper bunks at Camp Onas, a coed sleepaway camp in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, where Hecht is one of the directors, all had names either derived from Native American tribes and languages, or constructed to sound as if they were.
HOBBIES
operawire.com

OperaVision Receives Major Grant from European Union

OperaVision has gained renewed support from the European Union’s “Creative Europe” program. Through the program, the online streaming service will receive a grant of 2 million euros over three years to continue to develop its platform and reach. OperaVision streams opera performances from around the world, partnering...
ENTERTAINMENT
Wyoming News

Lou Henry Hoover

- Stanford University (undergraduate) Talk about impressive: Lou Hoover was the first woman in America to earn a bachelor's degree in geology from Stanford. She was applied to the program after attending a lecture with Stanford professor J.C. Banner, and asked if he would accept a woman as a student.
COLLEGES
Wyoming News

Frances Folsom Cleveland

- Wells College (undergraduate) In order to attend to Wells College—one of the first liberal arts colleges for women in the United States—Frances Cleveland had to pass exams in Latin and German. The library at Wells now has a research collection devoted to her life.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy