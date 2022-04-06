Sacramento mass shooting was the result of gang violence and involved at least 5 gunmen, police say
By CNN Newsource
KEYT
2 days ago
Sacramento police say a Sunday mass shooting that left six dead was the result of gang violence and involved at least five gunmen. “We believe at this point there are five shooters and the five shooters included two groups where there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups,” Sacramento...
A couple charged in the death of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot on a California freeway during a road rage incident will go to trial, prosecutors said Wednesday. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, and Wynne Lee, 23, both of Costa Mesa, are expected to be arraigned April 12 in connection with the death of Aiden Leos, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.
By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris,
READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are releasing new information about a deadly shooting at Brookline Park that left one man dead. Police said they found 18-year-old Amiere Tyhee Bibbs dead at the scene when they arrived. The shooting is sending shockwaves through the community, including in the The Governor...
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
Dallas, TX – Ten people were shot and injured, while one teenager remains in critical condition following the mass shooting incident in South Dallas in the early morning hours on Saturday. According to the incident report, the mass shooting took place outside a venue off Botham Jean Boulevard on...
Sherri Papini, a Northern California woman who was arrested last week for allegedly faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents, was released from jail on Tuesday. A federal judge allowed Papini, 39, to be released after her family posted a $120,000 bond. Papini must undergo psychiatric treatment...
Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022.
One of the suspects in the Sacramento mass shooting was released early from prison roughly a month before the tragedy despite being rejected for an even earlier release after prosecutors argued he "clearly has little regard for human life," documents show. Smiley Martin was arrested Tuesday in connection to the...
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) – A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he got into a shootout. Twenty-year-old Erick Ricks was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence. On Wednesday afternoon, a car pulled up besides Ricks’ SUV on Southeast...
A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
March 29 (UPI) -- A man convicted of kidnapping a bus full of children more than 40 years ago has been approved for parole, according to California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, had a parole hearing Friday at the California Men's Colony, his 18th hearing since...
A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
About 28 years ago, a woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Hot Springs, California. The case eventually went cold — until last month. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team arrested Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, from Gardena, on March 4 in the 1994 killling of Cheri Huss, according to the Riverside County District Attorney.
Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
