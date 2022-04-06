ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento mass shooting was the result of gang violence and involved at least 5 gunmen, police say

Cover picture for the articleSacramento police say a Sunday mass shooting that left six dead was the result of gang violence and involved at least five gunmen. “We believe at this point there are five shooters and the five shooters included two groups where there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups,” Sacramento...

KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
#Shooting#Gang Violence#Gun Violence#Police
