Marian Hossa is the first player in Blackhawks history to wear the No. 81. He will also be the last. The Blackhawks announced on Thursday that Hossa's number will be going into the United Center rafters in 2022-23. The news was revealed during the first television timeout of the broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, and came hours after Hossa signed a one-day contract with the Blackhawks to officially retire as a member of the organization.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO